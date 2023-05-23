

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Helical PLC (HLCL.L) posted a fiscal year loss before tax of 64.5 million pounds compared to profit of 72.89 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 52.6 pence compared to profit of 71.4 pence. EPRA profit increased to 11.5 million pounds from 6.4 million pounds. EPRA earnings per share was 9.4 pence compared to 5.2 pence. Revenue declined to 49.85 million pounds from 51.15 million pounds, last year.



The Board will be recommending to shareholders a final dividend of 8.70 pence per share, an increase of 5.5% on last year. The total dividend for the year will be 11.75 pence, up 5.4% on 2022.



