

IRVINE (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) Tuesday announced a new multiyear, multibillion-dollar agreement with the U.S. technology and manufacturing company Broadcom.



As per the agreement, Broadcom will develop 5G radio frequency components - including FBAR filters - and cutting-edge wireless connectivity components.



The tech major plans to design FBAR filters and manufacture them in several key American manufacturing and technology hubs, including Fort Collins, Colorado.



Apple's CEO Tim Cook said. 'All of Apple's products depend on technology engineered and built here in the United States, and we'll continue to deepen our investments in the U.S. economy because we have an unshakable belief in America's future.'



5G technology is shaping the future of next-generation consumer electronics



Apple noted that it is spending tens of billions of dollars to develop this field in the U.S. as 5G technology is shaping the future of next-generation consumer electronics.



