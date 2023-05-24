

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RM plc (RM.L) announced that Simon Goodwin has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer. He is joining RM from MTI Technology. He has also held senior finance roles in Getronics, the Dutch ICT business, and SopraSteria. Simon also worked in a number of finance and commercial roles for Warner Bros and Marks and Spencer.



Simon will join RM plc and the Board on 29August 2023, and he will replace Emmanuel Walter, Interim CFO.



The Group said Simon will be central to its transformation strategy and helping to drive value across the business.



