BTS GROUP AB (publ), a world-leading strategy implementation firm, was recently named to Selling Power's Top Virtual Sales Training Companies in 2023 list.

"We are grateful to receive this recognition of our sales training capabilities for the third year in a row," said René Groeneveld, Partner at BTS. "This past year, we augmented our hybrid-virtual solutions by leveraging artificial intelligence and language analytics. This enabled us to evaluate sellers' abilities to engage with customers in situations such as discovery, value conversations, negotiations, and more. Thanks to our clients for their ongoing partnership and trust while co-creating leading-edge solutions."

According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, quality sales training is more important than ever. "As the economy continues to slow, accelerating sales becomes increasingly critical to a company's success. The right sales training delivered at the right time can be the secret ingredient to a company not only surviving in this economy, but also thriving."

All companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, innovative solutions, and their company's unique contributions to the sales training marketplace.

The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year's list were:

Depth and breadth of training offered Innovative offerings (specific training courses, methodology, or delivery methods) Contributions to the sales training market Strength of client satisfaction and overall client feedback

To evaluate applicants for the list, the Selling Power team surveyed and considered feedback from nearly 400 clients of the applicants. Here is a brief selection of comments from their clients:

"They are helping us achieve a very high standard through their training sessions. Our implementation has already yielded some big positive outcomes."

"They are always available to help. They go above and beyond to provide the support and structures we need for our sales process. Their objection handles and reviews are the best I've seen."

"The level of professionalism, expertise, experience, and deep collaboration to best understand our sales channel challenges was excellent."

"Super-fast responses to customer requests, delivery time frames, high-quality facilitators, and very good rapport with all the team."

"The best methodology for accelerating the success of any sales team with minimal overhead and highest ROI."

"They make every effort to listen and fully understand client needs resulting in training programs that are shaped and focused to meet specific requirements and deliver results. Furthermore, they have the capability to deliver at scale globally in multiple languages."

Selling Power magazine editors encourage CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders to leverage this list to find the right sales training partner and help salespeople succeed during social distancing and remote working. See the Selling Power Top Sales Training Companies 2023 list at https://bit.ly/3oZqk2r.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a consultancy specializing in the people side of strategy. For over three decades we've been designing powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on businesses and their people. Our next-generation approach combines deep business knowledge with transformational development to help your people and your company evolve together and turn strategy into results.

BTS is a public company trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters (https://bit.ly/3nUpek7), as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. https://www.sales30conf.com

