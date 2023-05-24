

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corporation (NUE), a steel company, said on Wednesday that it will end production at Nucor Steel Longview, LLC. The phase out of production is expected to occur in the third quarter.



Nucor Steel Longview staff will be offered employment at other Nucor divisions, the company said in a statement.



'Production will be transferred to Nucor's remaining plate mills, including its new state-of-the-art plate mill in Brandenburg, Kentucky,' Nucor added.



The Brandenburg mill will produce discrete, coiled, and heat-treated plate ranging from 60 to 168 inches wide, and in gauges from 3/16 of an inch to 14 inches.



The assets at Longview will be evaluated and deployed across Nucor's mills where appropriate. Acquired by Nucor in 2016 for around $29 million, the mill produces heavy steel plate with an annual capacity of 100,000 tons.



