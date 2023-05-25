Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting of Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO) shareholders was held on Thursday 25 May 2023 at the laboratory's head office in Lure (Franche-Comté), chaired by Mr. Etienne Frechin.

All the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors were adopted, including:

The statutory and consolidated financial statements for the year 2022 were approved.

The dividend per share was set at 0.80 euro. It will be paid as of 6 June 2023.

The reappointment of Mr. Philippe Arnold as an independent director and the appointment of Mrs. Anne-Marie Graffin as a new independent director.

The detailed results of the votes will be available on Vetoquinol's website from 26 May 2023 in the "General Meetings" section.

At the Combined General Meeting it was also announced that Mr. Etienne Frechin will resign as Chairman of the Board of Vetoquinol, effective 1st July 2023. Mr. Etienne Frechin will remain a Director of the company, hence continuing to share his broad experience. On 25 May 2023, the Board of Directors appointed Mr. Matthieu Frechin, Chief Executive Officer of the Group, as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vetoquinol effective 1st July 2023.

The Board of Directors unanimously acknowledged Mr. Etienne Frechin's substantial contribution to the success and international development of the company over the sixty years he has been in office.

Etienne Frechin, son of Joseph Frechin, founder of Vetoquinol, has spent his entire professional career at the company, where he has successively held the positions of Production Director, General Manager, Chairman and CEO and, since 1980, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Throughout his career, he has accompanied the very strong growth of the laboratory and led multiple development operations in France and abroad in order to create one of the top 10 international players in animal health. In 2006, he also successfully completed the company IPO, increasing the laboratory's reputation and sharing his vision of the animal health business.

Next update: Half-Yearly Results, September 7, 2023

ABOUT VETOQUINOL

Vetoquinol is a leading global animal health company that supplies drugs and non-medicinal products for the farm animals (cattle and pigs) and pet (dogs and cats) markets. As an independent pure player, Vetoquinol designs, develops and sells veterinary drugs and non-medicinal products in Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific region. Since its foundation in 1933, Vetoquinol has pursued a strategy combining innovation with geographical diversification. The Group's hybrid growth is driven by the reinforcement of its product portfolio coupled with acquisitions in high potential growth markets. Vetoquinol employed 2,521 people as of December 31st, 2022.

Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (symbol: VETO).

The Vetoquinol share is eligible for the French PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans.

