Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 26

26 May 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 524.194p. The highest price paid per share was 530.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 518.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0141% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 488,676,932 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 818,325,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

186

530.000

16:15:56

103

529.600

16:14:20

139

529.600

16:14:20

176

529.600

16:14:02

473

529.600

16:13:12

288

529.600

16:11:49

556

529.600

16:11:26

30

529.200

16:09:21

410

529.200

16:09:21

284

529.200

16:09:21

864

529.200

16:09:21

175

529.600

16:04:24

631

529.600

16:04:24

714

529.600

16:04:24

947

530.200

16:01:40

536

530.200

16:01:40

662

530.000

15:56:11

1061

530.000

15:56:11

631

530.200

15:51:42

631

530.200

15:51:42

288

530.200

15:51:42

576

530.000

15:45:04

1011

530.000

15:45:04

760

530.200

15:44:08

258

530.200

15:44:08

465

530.200

15:44:08

373

530.400

15:43:22

1679

529.400

15:38:29

631

529.000

15:34:02

631

529.000

15:34:02

142

529.000

15:34:02

1614

528.600

15:23:54

368

528.400

15:23:02

763

528.400

15:23:02

444

528.400

15:23:02

550

527.600

15:13:02

891

527.600

15:13:02

294

527.600

15:13:02

33

528.000

15:10:10

1300

528.000

15:10:10

355

528.000

15:10:10

1657

527.400

15:06:20

1457

527.600

15:03:52

30

527.600

15:03:52

1273

527.200

14:59:02

245

527.200

14:59:02

1674

527.800

14:54:39

1638

527.400

14:47:18

1630

527.600

14:45:04

83

527.200

14:40:57

1384

527.200

14:40:57

310

526.600

14:38:04

1191

526.600

14:38:04

48

525.200

14:35:42

473

525.200

14:35:42

1243

525.200

14:35:42

778

525.000

14:30:55

733

525.000

14:30:55

1606

525.000

14:26:39

121

525.000

14:26:39

1518

525.400

14:20:24

1660

525.600

14:12:06

1477

525.600

14:01:45

1596

525.200

13:52:45

806

524.600

13:44:33

785

524.600

13:44:33

1427

525.600

13:36:42

1608

525.800

13:36:03

1512

525.600

13:30:05

1108

525.800

13:22:33

619

525.800

13:22:33

1617

526.000

13:03:57

1757

527.000

12:51:51

1150

527.400

12:51:37

246

527.400

12:51:37

308

527.400

12:51:37

294

526.000

12:27:03

631

526.000

12:27:03

631

526.000

12:27:03

1435

526.000

12:27:03

1475

525.800

12:10:37

1516

524.600

12:00:59

731

524.000

11:46:01

706

524.000

11:46:01

1573

523.800

11:40:02

641

522.200

11:30:33

1010

522.200

11:30:33

1754

520.800

11:17:10

1606

520.200

11:00:01

1464

519.800

10:51:38

1259

519.400

10:33:14

161

519.400

10:33:14

1579

519.400

10:31:06

1600

519.600

10:28:22

1574

519.000

10:20:52

1490

520.000

10:10:04

1085

520.400

10:06:09

557

520.400

10:06:09

1104

520.000

10:02:40

592

520.000

10:02:40

1558

519.000

09:51:44

1144

518.600

09:48:30

1726

518.800

09:31:49

380

519.800

09:26:10

1169

519.800

09:26:10

1770

519.800

09:14:02

1089

520.200

09:09:33

506

520.200

09:09:33

1070

519.000

08:57:42

402

519.000

08:57:42

479

519.200

08:50:37

1036

519.200

08:50:37

310

519.200

08:49:47

1212

519.200

08:49:47

1524

519.000

08:36:42

196

519.000

08:36:42

1123

520.000

08:31:01

406

520.000

08:31:01

1748

519.800

08:18:58

1699

520.200

08:18:58

680

519.800

08:13:17

939

519.800

08:13:17

161

520.000

08:07:52

1563

520.000

08:07:52

1746

521.200

08:05:42

209

520.200

08:00:52

1300

520.200

08:00:52

127

520.200

08:00:43

269

521.200

08:00:43

1300

521.200

08:00:43


