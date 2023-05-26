Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 26
26 May 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 524.194p. The highest price paid per share was 530.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 518.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0141% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 488,676,932 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 818,325,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
186
530.000
16:15:56
103
529.600
16:14:20
139
529.600
16:14:20
176
529.600
16:14:02
473
529.600
16:13:12
288
529.600
16:11:49
556
529.600
16:11:26
30
529.200
16:09:21
410
529.200
16:09:21
284
529.200
16:09:21
864
529.200
16:09:21
175
529.600
16:04:24
631
529.600
16:04:24
714
529.600
16:04:24
947
530.200
16:01:40
536
530.200
16:01:40
662
530.000
15:56:11
1061
530.000
15:56:11
631
530.200
15:51:42
631
530.200
15:51:42
288
530.200
15:51:42
576
530.000
15:45:04
1011
530.000
15:45:04
760
530.200
15:44:08
258
530.200
15:44:08
465
530.200
15:44:08
373
530.400
15:43:22
1679
529.400
15:38:29
631
529.000
15:34:02
631
529.000
15:34:02
142
529.000
15:34:02
1614
528.600
15:23:54
368
528.400
15:23:02
763
528.400
15:23:02
444
528.400
15:23:02
550
527.600
15:13:02
891
527.600
15:13:02
294
527.600
15:13:02
33
528.000
15:10:10
1300
528.000
15:10:10
355
528.000
15:10:10
1657
527.400
15:06:20
1457
527.600
15:03:52
30
527.600
15:03:52
1273
527.200
14:59:02
245
527.200
14:59:02
1674
527.800
14:54:39
1638
527.400
14:47:18
1630
527.600
14:45:04
83
527.200
14:40:57
1384
527.200
14:40:57
310
526.600
14:38:04
1191
526.600
14:38:04
48
525.200
14:35:42
473
525.200
14:35:42
1243
525.200
14:35:42
778
525.000
14:30:55
733
525.000
14:30:55
1606
525.000
14:26:39
121
525.000
14:26:39
1518
525.400
14:20:24
1660
525.600
14:12:06
1477
525.600
14:01:45
1596
525.200
13:52:45
806
524.600
13:44:33
785
524.600
13:44:33
1427
525.600
13:36:42
1608
525.800
13:36:03
1512
525.600
13:30:05
1108
525.800
13:22:33
619
525.800
13:22:33
1617
526.000
13:03:57
1757
527.000
12:51:51
1150
527.400
12:51:37
246
527.400
12:51:37
308
527.400
12:51:37
294
526.000
12:27:03
631
526.000
12:27:03
631
526.000
12:27:03
1435
526.000
12:27:03
1475
525.800
12:10:37
1516
524.600
12:00:59
731
524.000
11:46:01
706
524.000
11:46:01
1573
523.800
11:40:02
641
522.200
11:30:33
1010
522.200
11:30:33
1754
520.800
11:17:10
1606
520.200
11:00:01
1464
519.800
10:51:38
1259
519.400
10:33:14
161
519.400
10:33:14
1579
519.400
10:31:06
1600
519.600
10:28:22
1574
519.000
10:20:52
1490
520.000
10:10:04
1085
520.400
10:06:09
557
520.400
10:06:09
1104
520.000
10:02:40
592
520.000
10:02:40
1558
519.000
09:51:44
1144
518.600
09:48:30
1726
518.800
09:31:49
380
519.800
09:26:10
1169
519.800
09:26:10
1770
519.800
09:14:02
1089
520.200
09:09:33
506
520.200
09:09:33
1070
519.000
08:57:42
402
519.000
08:57:42
479
519.200
08:50:37
1036
519.200
08:50:37
310
519.200
08:49:47
1212
519.200
08:49:47
1524
519.000
08:36:42
196
519.000
08:36:42
1123
520.000
08:31:01
406
520.000
08:31:01
1748
519.800
08:18:58
1699
520.200
08:18:58
680
519.800
08:13:17
939
519.800
08:13:17
161
520.000
08:07:52
1563
520.000
08:07:52
1746
521.200
08:05:42
209
520.200
08:00:52
1300
520.200
08:00:52
127
520.200
08:00:43
269
521.200
08:00:43
1300
521.200
08:00:43