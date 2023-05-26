Regulatory News:

ACTICOR BIOTECH (FR0014005OJ5 ALACT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular emergencies, in particular stroke, announces today that it will participate in the European Stroke Organization Conference (ESOC) 2023 on May 24, 25 and 26, 2023 in Munich, Germany.

ESOCis the leading European forum for stroke research and the preferred platform for the publication of major clinical trial data.

At this conference, the Company presented three posters on the clinical development of glenzocimab:

1) Design of the ACTISAVE study (Abstract N°2314 - Poster n° P0511- session of May 25, 2023) Authors: Y. Pletan et al.

This poster presents the methodology of the ACTISAVE study and the mapping of its global launch.

2) Sub-analysis of the ACTIMIS study Glenzocimab Tolerance in association with antithrombotics (Abstract N°2314 - Poster n° P0507 session of May 25, 2023)

Authors: A. Peeters et al.

This poster presents the results of a subgroup analysis of the ACTIMIS study in patients who received antithrombotic therapy in addition to glenzocimab. This sub-analysis confirms the very good safety profile of glenzocimab in these patients.

3) Sub-analysis of the ACTIMIS study Patients over 80 years old (Abstract N°618 - e-Poster n° P1018 session of May 24, 2023)

Authors: S. Richard et al.

This poster presents results of a subgroup analysis of the ACTIMIS study in patients over 80 years of age who received the standard of care (thrombolysis thrombectomy). These patients are frequently excluded from clinical trials because they are at higher risk. The results of ACTIMIS indicate that glenzocimab does not present safety issues in these patients and show a marked efficacy trend towards effectiveness in reducing disability and mortality.

Prior to this event, Acticor Biotech held a Scientific Committee meeting on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, to discuss the progress and prospects of the Phase 2/3 clinical trial, ACTISAVE, as well as the clinical study and registration plans for glenzocimab on the different continents. In addition, a round table for ACTISAVE investigators attending ESOC was held on Wednesday, May 24 to discuss the operational aspects of the trial. Professor Steve Watson (University of Birmingham) presented the history of the discovery of GPVI, the target of glenzocimab, and its antithrombotic properties without the risk of bleeding.

Sophie BINAY, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, stated: "The posters presented at this key conference for stroke research and the holding of our Scientific Advisory Board and a round table discussion with the participation of numerous investigators and partners, underline the significant role played by Acticor Biotech in this ecosystem and the urgent need for new innovative treatments in stroke. We continue our efforts every day to develop our drug candidate glenzocimab to address the important medical challenge of stroke and cardiovascular emergencies in general

About ACTICOR BIOTECH

Acticor Biotech is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, a spin-off from INSERM (the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research), which is aiming to develop an innovative treatment for cardiovascular emergencies, including ischemic stroke.

In May 2022, Acticor Biotech presented positive results from its Phase 1b/2a study, ACTIMIS, at the ESOC, confirming the safety profile and showing a reduction in mortality and intracerebral hemorrhage in the glenzocimab-treated group in patients with stroke. The efficacy of glenzocimab is now being evaluated in an international Phase 2/3 study, ACTISAVE, which will include 1,000 patients. In July 2022, Acticor Biotech was granted "PRIME" status by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for glenzocimab in the treatment of stroke. This designation will allow the company to strengthen its interactions and obtain early dialogues with regulatory authorities.

Acticor Biotech is supported by a panel of European and international investors (Mediolanum farmaceutici, Karista, Go Capital, Newton Biocapital, CMS Medical Venture Investment (HK) Limited, A&B (HK) Limited, Anaxago, and the Armesa foundation). Acticor Biotech is listed on Euronext Growth Paris since November 2021 (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT).

For more information, visit: www.acticor-biotech.com

