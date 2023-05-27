Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2023) - Coho Collective Kitchens Inc. (TSXV: COHO) ("Coho" or the "Company"), a commercial real estate and food technology company that provides private and shared kitchen and food production space to a variety of businesses, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Adelaide Capital ("Adelaide"), a leading investor relations and capital markets advisory firm, to provide investor relations and consulting services to the Company.

Adelaide, a full-service investor relations firm located in Toronto, Ontario, will work closely with Coho to develop and deploy a comprehensive capital markets program, which includes assisting with non-deal roadshows, virtual campaigns, social media, conferences and assisting with investor communication. In exchange for Adelaide's services, the Company has agreed to pay a monthly fee of C$12,000 for a 3-month term, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of the Company.

"We're excited to collaborate with Adelaide Capital, who will offer us an extensive investor relations platform and enhance our communication with existing and potential shareholders as we embark on our next phase of growth," stated Andrew Barnes, CEO of the Company.

As at the date hereof, neither Adelaide nor any employees of Adelaide have any direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities. Subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws, Adelaide may in the future acquire such interest or a right to acquire such interest. The investor relations agreement between the Company and Adelaide is subject to the polices of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws. Coho, Adelaide, and their respective employees are arm's length parties.

About Coho

Coho is a growth stage, community-driven, commercial real estate and food technology company that provides private and shared kitchen and production space to food companies from start-ups to restaurant groups seeking turnkey solutions and business services. Each of the Company's customers, called "Members", are revenue generating companies that have signed a membership agreement with Coho for an agreed upon term. The concept falls in line with a rapidly growing trend in the food-delivery industry creating a market for delivery-only and/or virtual restaurant concepts. For more information about how Coho is growing and innovating in the commissary space, visit https://www.cohocommissary.com.

Further information is available at https://www.cohocommissary.com/

