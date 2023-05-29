

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture (ACN) said Monday that it plans to acquire Green Domus Desenvolvimento Sustentvel LTDA, Brazil-based sustainability consultancy with experience helping clients design and implement a range of sustainability services with a focus on measurable decarbonization strategies. Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.



Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.



