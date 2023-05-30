Daikin Applied Americas has developed an air-to-water heat pump that can produce 91.2 kW of heat and 23.58 tons of cooling. The new device can be used as a cascade system with water-to-water heat pumps, and can switch between cooling and heating modes, depending on temperature requirements.Daikin Applied Americas, a unit of Japan-based Daikin Industries, has released an air-to-water heat pump for new or retrofit commercial rooftop applications such as office buildings, schools, and commercial retail spaces. "The Trailblazer HP is an air-to-water heat pump chiller that provides a reversing function ...

