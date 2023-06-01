

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, branded food company Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) reaffirmed its earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2023.



For fiscal 2022, the company continues to project earnings in a range of $1.70 to $1.82 per share on net sales growth of 1 to 3 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.72 per share on net sales decline of 0.3 percent to $12.51 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



