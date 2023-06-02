

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L, RYAAY) reported that passenger traffic in May was up 10% year-over-year to 17.0 million guests. Load factor for the period was 94%, an increase of 2 percentage points from previous year.



For the rolling 12 month period, passenger traffic was up 39% to 171.9 million guests. Load factor for the period was 94%, up 10 percentage points from last year.



Ryanair operated over 94,400 flights for the month. The company noted that, over 300 flights or approx. 54,000 guests, were cancelled due to ATC strikes in May.



