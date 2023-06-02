Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02
2 June 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 538.677p. The highest price paid per share was 542.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 533.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0141% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 489,136,932 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 817,865,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
-Ends-
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
1194
539.200
16:10:29
1502
538.400
16:05:48
1545
538.400
16:03:09
1529
538.400
15:58:13
1477
538.400
15:54:48
589
539.000
15:50:09
607
539.000
15:50:09
500
539.000
15:50:09
1178
538.800
15:47:18
668
538.800
15:47:18
650
539.000
15:47:12
1183
537.800
15:36:29
582
537.800
15:36:29
1525
537.800
15:33:05
1430
537.400
15:30:55
304
537.800
15:27:54
1276
537.800
15:27:54
1718
538.200
15:23:06
1288
538.400
15:20:14
404
538.400
15:20:14
1396
537.400
15:13:28
370
537.400
15:13:28
540
538.000
15:10:24
607
538.000
15:10:24
607
538.000
15:10:24
15
538.000
15:10:24
607
538.200
15:07:49
607
538.200
15:07:49
457
538.200
15:03:30
1300
538.200
15:03:30
1023
538.400
15:03:05
571
538.400
15:03:05
1716
538.800
14:58:30
1614
539.600
14:57:33
1734
540.000
14:55:06
561
541.000
14:49:04
1124
541.000
14:49:04
117
541.400
14:46:00
1300
541.400
14:46:00
37
541.400
14:46:00
1465
541.600
14:44:50
325
542.000
14:38:35
1267
542.000
14:38:35
1684
541.600
14:33:45
1511
541.200
14:31:27
1596
541.400
14:30:47
1565
540.800
14:21:51
488
541.400
14:15:38
1140
541.400
14:15:38
1098
541.800
14:11:02
88
541.800
14:11:02
544
541.800
14:11:02
1293
541.600
14:05:15
199
541.600
14:05:15
1736
540.600
13:50:30
1657
540.000
13:48:18
642
541.200
13:36:20
905
541.200
13:36:20
1671
541.600
13:35:27
1447
541.200
13:31:13
8
541.200
13:31:13
1685
540.000
13:29:26
1545
540.200
13:28:26
1563
540.000
13:14:02
751
539.200
13:02:39
1483
539.200
12:42:53
1499
540.600
12:29:36
1081
538.800
12:17:08
447
538.800
12:17:08
1443
539.200
12:17:02
1457
537.200
12:00:00
1489
537.600
11:53:30
882
538.000
11:29:55
625
538.000
11:29:55
1504
538.600
11:20:18
704
538.400
11:04:30
785
538.400
11:04:30
1598
537.600
10:51:52
559
538.200
10:33:46
941
538.200
10:33:46
1470
539.600
10:21:55
391
539.600
10:21:55
1349
539.600
10:21:55
1477
539.200
10:12:00
1544
539.400
10:10:28
1087
539.000
09:47:02
374
539.000
09:47:02
1502
539.000
09:33:21
1028
539.400
09:23:04
661
539.400
09:23:04
1491
539.800
09:15:38
1578
539.800
09:14:41
1707
535.600
09:00:02
1591
535.200
08:58:01
1621
535.800
08:52:30
724
537.200
08:42:44
987
537.200
08:42:44
1599
536.200
08:35:35
1602
535.600
08:34:53
1374
535.000
08:28:29
235
535.000
08:28:29
75
533.600
08:14:27
1660
533.600
08:14:27
1441
533.600
08:12:00
1605
534.000
08:11:23
252
533.800
08:09:40
1300
533.800
08:09:40
153
533.400
08:04:02
1300
533.400
08:04:02