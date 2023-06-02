Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02

2 June 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 538.677p. The highest price paid per share was 542.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 533.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0141% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 489,136,932 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 817,865,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

1194

539.200

16:10:29

1502

538.400

16:05:48

1545

538.400

16:03:09

1529

538.400

15:58:13

1477

538.400

15:54:48

589

539.000

15:50:09

607

539.000

15:50:09

500

539.000

15:50:09

1178

538.800

15:47:18

668

538.800

15:47:18

650

539.000

15:47:12

1183

537.800

15:36:29

582

537.800

15:36:29

1525

537.800

15:33:05

1430

537.400

15:30:55

304

537.800

15:27:54

1276

537.800

15:27:54

1718

538.200

15:23:06

1288

538.400

15:20:14

404

538.400

15:20:14

1396

537.400

15:13:28

370

537.400

15:13:28

540

538.000

15:10:24

607

538.000

15:10:24

607

538.000

15:10:24

15

538.000

15:10:24

607

538.200

15:07:49

607

538.200

15:07:49

457

538.200

15:03:30

1300

538.200

15:03:30

1023

538.400

15:03:05

571

538.400

15:03:05

1716

538.800

14:58:30

1614

539.600

14:57:33

1734

540.000

14:55:06

561

541.000

14:49:04

1124

541.000

14:49:04

117

541.400

14:46:00

1300

541.400

14:46:00

37

541.400

14:46:00

1465

541.600

14:44:50

325

542.000

14:38:35

1267

542.000

14:38:35

1684

541.600

14:33:45

1511

541.200

14:31:27

1596

541.400

14:30:47

1565

540.800

14:21:51

488

541.400

14:15:38

1140

541.400

14:15:38

1098

541.800

14:11:02

88

541.800

14:11:02

544

541.800

14:11:02

1293

541.600

14:05:15

199

541.600

14:05:15

1736

540.600

13:50:30

1657

540.000

13:48:18

642

541.200

13:36:20

905

541.200

13:36:20

1671

541.600

13:35:27

1447

541.200

13:31:13

8

541.200

13:31:13

1685

540.000

13:29:26

1545

540.200

13:28:26

1563

540.000

13:14:02

751

539.200

13:02:39

1483

539.200

12:42:53

1499

540.600

12:29:36

1081

538.800

12:17:08

447

538.800

12:17:08

1443

539.200

12:17:02

1457

537.200

12:00:00

1489

537.600

11:53:30

882

538.000

11:29:55

625

538.000

11:29:55

1504

538.600

11:20:18

704

538.400

11:04:30

785

538.400

11:04:30

1598

537.600

10:51:52

559

538.200

10:33:46

941

538.200

10:33:46

1470

539.600

10:21:55

391

539.600

10:21:55

1349

539.600

10:21:55

1477

539.200

10:12:00

1544

539.400

10:10:28

1087

539.000

09:47:02

374

539.000

09:47:02

1502

539.000

09:33:21

1028

539.400

09:23:04

661

539.400

09:23:04

1491

539.800

09:15:38

1578

539.800

09:14:41

1707

535.600

09:00:02

1591

535.200

08:58:01

1621

535.800

08:52:30

724

537.200

08:42:44

987

537.200

08:42:44

1599

536.200

08:35:35

1602

535.600

08:34:53

1374

535.000

08:28:29

235

535.000

08:28:29

75

533.600

08:14:27

1660

533.600

08:14:27

1441

533.600

08:12:00

1605

534.000

08:11:23

252

533.800

08:09:40

1300

533.800

08:09:40

153

533.400

08:04:02

1300

533.400

08:04:02


