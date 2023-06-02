Physitrack Plc announces Appointment of Head of People, C-suite changes

LONDON, GB / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK) Physitrack Plc ("Physitrack Group", "the Company") today announces the appointment of Mr Jack Goodwin as Head of People for the Physitrack Group. Mr Goodwin joins the Company from the UK Government's Cabinet Office, where he last oversaw a transformation programme for 330,000 employees under the Arm's-Length Bodies and was responsible for policy advice to the Cabinet Office and His Majesty's Treasury Ministers.

The appointment of Mr Goodwin to oversee everything People and HR related provides the Company with an opportunity to streamline the company at Group level for operational and financial efficiency and Physitrack therefore at the same time also announces that it will reduce its C-suite with two people, whose roles overlap significantly with that of the Head of People function.

Further to the appointment of Jack Goodwin, departing the C-suite as of today but remaining with the Company for a transition period are Mr Andrew Knox, Group Chief Operating Officer and Mr Ryan Ebert, Chief Commercial Officer, Wellness. Ryan and Andrew will both ensure a smooth handover to Mr Goodwin as the Physitrack Group continues on its journey.

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global Software-as-a-Service provider, focused on providing solutions for healthcare providers and corporates. With staff on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two main business lines:

Lifecare - SaaS solutions tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care providers, enabling the delivery of clinical home exercises and education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth to patients. Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS solutions tailored to corporate customers for the provision of Wellness and virtual-first care to their employees in the UK, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

