

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diageo plc. (DGE.L), a beverage and alcohol manufacturer, announced on Monday that its Chief Executive Officer Ivan Menezes is receiving treatment for medical conditions including a stomach ulcer, which required emergency surgery. In the interim, Debra Crew has been named the chief executive officer with immediate effective.



As announced in late March, Crew, current Chief Operating Officer, was scheduled to join the board as the executive chief on July 1, succedding Menezes.



The company now said that Menezes will retire from the board on June 30, as announced previously.



On Friday, shares of Diageo closed at 3372.50 pence, up 0.84% or 28 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



