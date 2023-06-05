

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com. Inc. (AMZN) and online food delivery platform Grubhub Inc. on Monday announced that they have extended their one-year complimentary Grubhub+ promotion for an extra year, exclusively for Amazon Prime members in the United States.



Customers who have already signed up for Grubhub+ since the introduction on July 6, 2022, will now receive an additional 12 months of free Grubhub+ access, totaling 24 months, without any additional charges to their Prime membership.



As a limited-time special offer, Prime members who redeem the promotion before July 5, 2023, can also enjoy a total of 24 months of free Grubhub+. Prime members who redeem the offer on or after July 6, 2023, will still receive 12 months of free Grubhub+.



Grubhub and Amazon now provide experiences and offers that combine food and entertainment.



Recently, Grubhub delighted fans of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' with the Maisel Tov Martini, a pastrami-inspired martini, to celebrate the final season of the show.



Amazon is currently trading down $0.38 or 0.31% at $123.87 in its regular trading session.



