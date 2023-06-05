Anzeige
Montag, 05.06.2023
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
02.06.23
10:34 Uhr
6,350 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1006,20018:26
6,1506,20018:27
PR Newswire
05.06.2023 | 18:06
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05

5 June 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 534.883p. The highest price paid per share was 538.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 528.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0141% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 489,251,932 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 817,750,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

260

528.800

16:13:04

615

528.800

16:13:04

342

528.800

16:13:04

598

528.800

16:13:04

1567

528.400

16:08:57

1359

528.600

16:06:14

270

529.200

16:04:11

1090

529.200

16:04:11

349

529.400

16:01:17

615

529.400

16:01:17

598

529.400

16:01:17

1395

529.600

15:58:43

605

529.600

15:58:43

435

529.800

15:58:19

1468

529.200

15:54:15

365

529.400

15:50:12

991

529.400

15:50:12

1337

529.600

15:47:10

1499

530.200

15:42:06

1374

531.000

15:38:58

1089

531.600

15:37:01

531

531.600

15:37:01

1421

531.400

15:28:20

173

531.400

15:28:20

1443

531.000

15:26:27

1412

531.800

15:20:01

1455

532.000

15:18:45

1621

533.000

15:13:19

1478

533.200

15:11:28

1532

533.800

15:05:47

1044

534.000

15:03:49

302

534.000

15:03:49

307

534.000

15:02:00

412

534.000

15:02:00

769

534.000

15:02:00

1569

534.000

15:02:00

164

534.000

14:57:35

1484

534.000

14:57:35

57

534.800

14:55:00

613

534.800

14:55:00

613

534.800

14:55:00

179

534.800

14:55:00

1435

534.800

14:55:00

1340

535.400

14:49:49

57

535.800

14:49:11

1300

535.800

14:49:11

613

536.000

14:49:02

613

536.000

14:49:02

664

536.000

14:49:02

347

536.000

14:49:02

1358

536.200

14:44:53

1469

536.200

14:44:53

1568

536.400

14:38:25

486

536.600

14:38:17

179

536.600

14:38:17

109

536.400

14:35:17

490

536.400

14:35:17

613

536.400

14:35:17

423

536.400

14:35:17

190

536.400

14:35:17

1607

536.400

14:35:17

758

536.400

14:35:17

864

536.400

14:35:17

796

536.400

14:35:17

831

536.400

14:32:07

553

536.600

14:31:57

892

536.600

14:31:57

1419

536.600

14:31:57

1421

536.200

14:26:19

737

536.400

14:21:07

825

536.400

14:21:07

1428

536.400

14:15:55

895

536.800

14:03:27

681

536.800

14:03:27

1540

537.000

13:51:06

192

537.000

13:35:59

81

537.000

13:35:59

1270

537.000

13:35:59

852

535.800

13:32:22

566

535.800

13:32:22

1480

536.400

13:18:03

1416

536.600

13:01:21

790

537.200

12:57:02

786

537.200

12:57:02

1534

537.000

12:41:51

1488

537.400

12:33:54

27

537.400

12:33:54

1353

536.800

12:08:06

216

537.200

11:56:20

1186

537.200

11:56:20

1072

537.600

11:45:22

530

537.600

11:45:22

1079

536.600

11:33:02

533

536.600

11:33:02

1435

536.200

11:21:12

384

536.400

11:19:43

1076

536.400

11:19:43

9

536.000

11:00:37

191

536.000

11:00:37

1300

536.000

11:00:37

1525

535.800

10:59:38

1480

536.200

10:35:55

1640

536.000

10:21:29

286

536.200

10:20:00

702

536.200

10:20:00

624

536.200

10:20:00

197

535.600

10:05:25

1376

535.600

10:05:25

621

535.800

09:51:49

828

535.800

09:51:49

986

537.000

09:45:57

364

537.000

09:45:57

926

536.800

09:30:54

644

536.800

09:30:54

1568

537.000

09:10:08

1382

537.200

09:05:01

928

537.000

08:55:09

706

537.000

08:55:09

1118

536.600

08:49:50

242

536.600

08:49:50

1401

537.400

08:42:41

1583

538.200

08:27:56

1648

537.200

08:20:15

74

537.000

08:16:16

910

537.000

08:16:16

635

537.000

08:16:16

1362

537.200

08:14:53

1504

536.800

08:04:46

1593

537.200

08:02:07


