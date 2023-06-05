Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05
5 June 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 534.883p. The highest price paid per share was 538.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 528.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0141% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 489,251,932 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 817,750,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
260
528.800
16:13:04
615
528.800
16:13:04
342
528.800
16:13:04
598
528.800
16:13:04
1567
528.400
16:08:57
1359
528.600
16:06:14
270
529.200
16:04:11
1090
529.200
16:04:11
349
529.400
16:01:17
615
529.400
16:01:17
598
529.400
16:01:17
1395
529.600
15:58:43
605
529.600
15:58:43
435
529.800
15:58:19
1468
529.200
15:54:15
365
529.400
15:50:12
991
529.400
15:50:12
1337
529.600
15:47:10
1499
530.200
15:42:06
1374
531.000
15:38:58
1089
531.600
15:37:01
531
531.600
15:37:01
1421
531.400
15:28:20
173
531.400
15:28:20
1443
531.000
15:26:27
1412
531.800
15:20:01
1455
532.000
15:18:45
1621
533.000
15:13:19
1478
533.200
15:11:28
1532
533.800
15:05:47
1044
534.000
15:03:49
302
534.000
15:03:49
307
534.000
15:02:00
412
534.000
15:02:00
769
534.000
15:02:00
1569
534.000
15:02:00
164
534.000
14:57:35
1484
534.000
14:57:35
57
534.800
14:55:00
613
534.800
14:55:00
613
534.800
14:55:00
179
534.800
14:55:00
1435
534.800
14:55:00
1340
535.400
14:49:49
57
535.800
14:49:11
1300
535.800
14:49:11
613
536.000
14:49:02
613
536.000
14:49:02
664
536.000
14:49:02
347
536.000
14:49:02
1358
536.200
14:44:53
1469
536.200
14:44:53
1568
536.400
14:38:25
486
536.600
14:38:17
179
536.600
14:38:17
109
536.400
14:35:17
490
536.400
14:35:17
613
536.400
14:35:17
423
536.400
14:35:17
190
536.400
14:35:17
1607
536.400
14:35:17
758
536.400
14:35:17
864
536.400
14:35:17
796
536.400
14:35:17
831
536.400
14:32:07
553
536.600
14:31:57
892
536.600
14:31:57
1419
536.600
14:31:57
1421
536.200
14:26:19
737
536.400
14:21:07
825
536.400
14:21:07
1428
536.400
14:15:55
895
536.800
14:03:27
681
536.800
14:03:27
1540
537.000
13:51:06
192
537.000
13:35:59
81
537.000
13:35:59
1270
537.000
13:35:59
852
535.800
13:32:22
566
535.800
13:32:22
1480
536.400
13:18:03
1416
536.600
13:01:21
790
537.200
12:57:02
786
537.200
12:57:02
1534
537.000
12:41:51
1488
537.400
12:33:54
27
537.400
12:33:54
1353
536.800
12:08:06
216
537.200
11:56:20
1186
537.200
11:56:20
1072
537.600
11:45:22
530
537.600
11:45:22
1079
536.600
11:33:02
533
536.600
11:33:02
1435
536.200
11:21:12
384
536.400
11:19:43
1076
536.400
11:19:43
9
536.000
11:00:37
191
536.000
11:00:37
1300
536.000
11:00:37
1525
535.800
10:59:38
1480
536.200
10:35:55
1640
536.000
10:21:29
286
536.200
10:20:00
702
536.200
10:20:00
624
536.200
10:20:00
197
535.600
10:05:25
1376
535.600
10:05:25
621
535.800
09:51:49
828
535.800
09:51:49
986
537.000
09:45:57
364
537.000
09:45:57
926
536.800
09:30:54
644
536.800
09:30:54
1568
537.000
09:10:08
1382
537.200
09:05:01
928
537.000
08:55:09
706
537.000
08:55:09
1118
536.600
08:49:50
242
536.600
08:49:50
1401
537.400
08:42:41
1583
538.200
08:27:56
1648
537.200
08:20:15
74
537.000
08:16:16
910
537.000
08:16:16
635
537.000
08:16:16
1362
537.200
08:14:53
1504
536.800
08:04:46
1593
537.200
08:02:07