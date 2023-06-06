Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.06.2023
NuGen Medical: 8,4 Mio. CAD Umsatz von einem einzelnen Kunden!
WKN: A2JHXV | ISIN: US74915M1009
06.06.2023
Qurate Retail Group Selected as a 2023 Top Supporter of Historically Black Colleges and Universities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / For the second year in a row, Qurate Retail Group has been selected as a 2023 Top Supporter of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Awarded by Career Communications Group, this honor recognizes our commitment to supporting HBCU engineering programs and contributing to the institutional missions of these schools, while strengthening the education-to-employment pipeline for students in STEM.

Over the past year, we have engaged with students and faculty at HBCUs near our QVC and HSN offices in West Chester, Pa., and St. Petersburg, Fla., through career fairs, on-site visits, and professional development opportunities. In addition, we are a proud member of the Advancing Minorities Interest in Engineering (AMIE) coalition, allowing us the opportunity to work with leading HBCU engineering schools on tech-specific program launches, STEM-related research, scholarships, and more.

You can view the full list of top supporters here: https://intouch.ccgmag.com/page/hbcu-top-supporters-list-2023

Qurate Retail Group, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, Press release picture



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qurate Retail Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Qurate Retail Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qurate-retail-group
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qurate Retail Group

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759653/Qurate-Retail-Group-Selected-as-a-2023-Top-Supporter-of-Historically-Black-Colleges-and-Universities

