Advancing genomic analysis in bioproduction, cell gene therapy and drug discovery

Increased focus on innovation and quality control throughout the bioproduction cycle

Launch of AI-powered analysis software and development of next generation technology platform to accelerate and simplify large scale genomic analysis

Genomic Vision(FR0011799907 GV, the "Company"), a Euronext-listed biotechnology company that develops products and services for the highly accurate characterization of DNA sequences, is pleased to provide a business update on its refocused strategy.

Under new leadership, Genomic Vision is committed to delivering high-quality genomic solutions that play a critical role in improving quality control and bioproduction standards, supporting the development of advanced cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The Company is focused on leveraging its unique Molecular Combing Technology (MCT), that offers precise visualization and measurement of individual DNA molecules, to capitalize on the rapidly growing demand for highly accurate, fast, and accessible solutions for genome characterization of advanced therapies at scale. Key areas of focus include:

Bioproduction a complete characterization of genetic material in line with quality control requirements for biomaterial production.

Cell and gene therapy safety and quality control, and AI-powered cell line performance prediction to ensure compliance, de-risk development, shorten timelines, reduce costs and optimize outcomes.

Drug discovery early identification to evaluate the efficacy of oncology and chemotherapy compounds targeting DNA replication or repair pathways.

The Company has made encouraging progress towards its strategic objectives to date, including the development of a next-generation MCT platform in partnership with Cambridge Consultants. This new hardware, which relies on miniaturized integrated fluidic technology, will deliver a more seamless user experience, reduce MCT analysis turnaround times, automate sample handling and significantly improve Genomic Vision's assessing capability. The Company expects to launch its next-generation technology platform by the end of 2024, facilitating the transition to a mixed business model with recurring revenue based on products, consumables and partnership agreements.

Harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Genomic Vision is enhancing the precision and scalability of genomic analysis, accelerating its operations by 30% and reducing error margins by 50%. FiberSmart is a data analysis software that uses advanced AI algorithms for the analysis of Replication Combing Assays (RCA), an application of MCT. Launched in February 2023, FiberSmart was successfully tested and validated by AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN), and the Fritz Lipmann Institute, Germany, and offers notable enhancements in speed and accuracy of data analysis over existing software solutions while also delivering 95% accurate AI-powered predictive analytics.

This AI strategy, backed by strategic partnerships, places the Company at the vanguard of the genomic industry, a global market expected to reach $62.9 billion by 2028. Genomic Vision's forward-looking approach underscores its commitment to lead the AI-driven genomics revolution, ensuring the Company remains a frontrunner in this rapidly growing industry. The addressable market for Genomic Vision technology and services is estimated at $4.8 billion and growing at two-digit figures compound annual growth rate.

To expand the potential applications of its DNA analysis technology further, Genomic Vision initiated a four-year scientific program in collaboration with the Cancer Research Center of Marseille. This program, initiated in 2022, focuses on the development of companion diagnostic tests using Genomic Vision's TeloSizer technology, a novel method for the high-precision measurement of telomere length and distribution. This technology has the potential to reveal connections between telomere length and the onset and severity of diseases such as cancer and age-associated diseases. The collaboration is ongoing with updates expected towards the end of the four-year program in 2026.

Alongside next-generation technology developments, Genomic Vision is increasing engagement with industry and academic institutions, fostering the development of its platform and amplifying its reach within the biomanufacturing ecosystem. To this end, Genomic Vision was pleased to announce that its innovative technology was confirmed as highly accurate for the quantitative analysis of genomic events of up to 10 kilobases by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in February 2023. In addition to this, the Company became a member of France Biolead Association in April 2023, providing access to a network of industry leaders and potential partnering opportunities within the bioproduction sector.

Aaron Bensimon, Chief Executive Officer of Genomic Vision, said: "Genomic Vision is committed to delivering high-quality genomic solutions that enhance the quality control and bioproduction standards of advanced gene therapies. Through precise single-molecule DNA visualization and quantification, our molecular combing technology facilitates the analysis of structural and functional genome modifications, delivering accurate results for engineered cell lines. Working together with our partners and customers, we aim to unlock the full potential of advanced therapies, with the ultimate goal of empowering breakthroughs in genomic research and improving patients' lives."

Florence Allouche,Chairwoman of Genomic Vision Supervisory Board, commented"With our strategic roadmap in place alongside upcoming next-generation technology developments, Genomic Vision is well positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for targeted advanced therapies in high-growth industries and looks forward to reporting further progress in the future."

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company that develops products and services for the highly accurate characterization of genome modifications. We deliver high-quality integrated genomic analysis solutions to improve quality control and bioproduction standards of advanced gene therapies at scale. Based on molecular combing technology and artificial intelligence, The Company provides robust quantitative measurements needed for high confidence characterization of transformed cell lines and prediction of cell line performance, in particular in the context of the biomanufacturing processes of cell and gene therapies. Genomic Vision's molecular combing technology has further applications in drug development of agents targeting DNA replication and damage response mechanisms, visualizing DNA replication kinetics and telomere length maintenance. Genomic Vision, based near Paris in Bagneux, is a public company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Genomic Vision has set up a financing line in the form of convertible notes with warrants (OCABSA) with Winance, which does not intend to remain a shareholder of the company, after receiving the shares resulting from the conversion or exercise of the securities.

The shares resulting from the conversion or exercise of the aforementioned securities will, in general, be sold on the market very quickly, which is likely to create strong downward pressure on the share price as well as a strong dilution.

Shareholders could therefore suffer a loss of their invested capital due to a significant decrease in the value of the company's shares. The company has carried out several dilutive financing operations, and investors are advised to be very careful before making a decision to invest in the company's securities.

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on April 28, 2023 under number D.23-0383, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

