

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diageo plc. (DGE.L), a beverage and alcohol manufacturer, announced on Wednesday that its former Chief Executive Officer Ivan Menezes passed away after a brief illness.



Menezes was hospitalized for medical conditions including a stomach ulcer. On Tuesday, the company said it appointed Debra Crew as interim CEO with immediate effect.



'Ivan was one of Britain's longest serving and most respected FTSE Chief Executives, transforming Diageo into the world's leading premium drinks company and which accounts for 10% of the UK's total food and drinks exports.', the company said in a statement.



Currently, shares of Diageo are trading at 3326 pence, down 0.75% or 25 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



