Donnerstag, 08.06.2023
Eine große Gelegenheit nicht wieder versäumen: Was jetzt tun?
08.06.2023 | 18:23
08.06.2023 | 18:23
FIGEAC AERO: FIGEAC AÉRO TO SHOWCASE ITS KNOW-HOW AT THE UPCOMING PARIS AIR SHOW

FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, today announced it will be attending the upcoming International Paris Air Show to be held at the Paris-Le Bourget Airport from 19 June to 25 June 2023. This will be an opportunity for the Group to showcase its unique know-how and meet all the industry's stakeholders.

The first edition of the International Paris Air Show took place in 1909. Since then, it has become and remains the world's biggest event dedicated to the aerospace industry. It is a meeting place on earth for all those working on a more celestial plane, bringing together the industry's stakeholders. After an enforced cancellation in 2021 due to the public health crisis, organisers anticipate a very high turnout for the return of this biennial major aerospace event. Over 320,000 visitors and 2,500 exhibitors are thus expected at the Paris-Le Bourget airport from 19 June to 25 June, with the last 3 days open to the general public.

Beyond the exhibition of 158 commercial, business and combat jets and helicopters, the Paris Air Show will open a window to the future of the industry, as air mobility reinvents itself, in particular by working towards low-carbon aviation.

FIGEAC AÉRO will exhibit some of its flagship products, such as a wing spar[1] several meters in length or a full section of a commercial aircraft floor grid, thus showcasing its unique know-how, technological expertise and innovative capabilities. As a leader at the heart of the aerospace ecosystem, the Group will take this opportunity to meet up with the industry's entire spectrum of stakeholders, including major OEMs, suppliers and subcontractors, local and national government representatives, specialist media, as well as the wider financial community and the general public.

Do come and meet with us at stand B254 located along the main aisle of Hall 2A!


Upcoming events

4 July 2023: publication of the full-year results for financial year 2022/23

ABOUT FIGEAC AÉRO

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of €341.4m in the year to 31st March 2023.

FIGEAC AÉRO
Jean-Claude Maillard
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52

Simon Derbanne
Head of Investor and Institutional Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 / simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com		ACTUS Finance & Communication
Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 / cpuissant@actus.fr

Manon Clairet - Press Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr

[1] Longitudinal structural element of an aircraft's fixed wing (span-wise)

