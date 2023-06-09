

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diageo Plc (DGE.L, DEO), a British alcoholic beverage firm, said on Friday that it has appointed Debra Crew as Chief Executive Officer with effect from June 8.



On March 28, the beverage maker had announced the appointment of its then Chief Operating Officer Crew as the new chief executive with effect from July 1, to succeed Sir Ivan Menezes, who was scheduled to retire on June 30.



However, on June 5, Diageo named Crew as interim Chief Executive before Menezes underwent an emergency surgery. On June 7, it had announced the demise of Menezes.



