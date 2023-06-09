Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 09
9 June 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 519.870p. The highest price paid per share was 522.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 517.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0141% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 489,711,932 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 817,325,057. Rightmove holds 12,017,091 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
483
522.200
16:12:30
1310
522.200
16:12:30
6
522.200
16:12:30
1486
522.200
16:12:30
1620
522.200
16:12:30
19
521.600
16:04:17
1520
521.600
16:04:17
1549
521.800
16:03:06
1399
521.800
16:03:06
1626
521.600
15:57:54
1636
521.400
15:53:46
1567
521.000
15:50:12
895
521.000
15:45:20
671
521.000
15:45:20
1534
521.400
15:41:06
1625
521.600
15:38:03
1622
521.400
15:34:36
1591
521.600
15:34:03
1409
521.600
15:34:03
1476
521.600
15:31:16
1611
521.200
15:25:54
1538
520.800
15:15:31
1642
521.000
15:14:43
754
520.400
15:08:17
629
520.400
15:08:17
1360
520.200
15:07:48
1595
520.200
15:04:20
1423
520.400
15:03:25
726
520.600
15:00:03
639
520.600
15:00:03
1443
520.600
15:00:03
1463
520.600
14:59:30
208
520.200
14:57:06
1550
520.200
14:57:06
1451
519.800
14:52:23
1981
519.600
14:50:26
1445
519.200
14:43:12
484
518.200
14:37:29
1065
518.200
14:37:29
155
518.400
14:36:54
1234
518.400
14:36:54
1330
518.400
14:31:53
1335
518.400
14:31:53
1433
518.400
14:28:23
1402
518.800
14:24:15
1490
518.400
14:15:51
1029
518.600
14:15:06
400
518.600
14:15:06
1451
518.600
14:15:06
16
518.800
14:14:48
1478
517.400
13:57:47
1426
518.200
13:55:06
1453
517.800
13:47:00
94
517.800
13:47:00
1053
518.000
13:43:03
445
518.000
13:43:03
210
518.200
13:42:59
1878
518.200
13:42:59
1561
518.200
13:34:00
1375
518.600
13:29:12
1590
518.400
13:14:37
1477
518.600
13:03:43
1453
519.000
12:55:28
169
518.800
12:45:19
1290
518.800
12:45:19
206
519.000
12:30:23
1274
519.000
12:30:23
1559
519.800
12:25:31
1531
519.800
12:24:37
1432
519.200
12:15:28
1494
517.600
12:04:18
1574
518.800
11:53:21
1414
519.200
11:42:31
1622
520.200
11:29:31
738
520.000
11:15:09
164
520.000
11:15:09
489
520.000
11:15:09
1570
520.200
11:07:36
1446
519.800
10:54:24
1327
520.400
10:47:12
1496
520.600
10:33:52
948
521.200
10:15:17
636
521.200
10:15:17
511
521.400
10:12:55
869
521.400
10:12:55
1598
521.600
10:06:32
1458
520.600
09:43:36
488
519.200
09:29:45
926
519.200
09:29:45
15
519.200
09:29:45
1377
519.000
09:03:46
1513
518.400
08:45:20
1326
518.600
08:35:25
1481
519.600
08:28:07
1633
519.800
08:19:00
1430
519.400
08:13:15
567
518.600
08:06:41
1009
518.600
08:06:41
1601
518.400
08:04:33