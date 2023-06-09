

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google has made an official announcement indicating a change in its stance on remote work, joining a growing list of major tech companies reverting to in-person work policies. Chief People Officer Fiona Cicconi outlined the new directive in an internal memo obtained by news outlets this week, emphasizing the importance of office presence for fostering connectivity within Google's community. Going forward, remote work requests will only be considered under exceptional circumstances, with non-remote employees expected to spend three days per week in the office, monitored through badge swipes that may impact performance reviews.



The decision by big tech companies, which possess the resources and tools to facilitate effective remote work, signals a departure from the widespread adoption of remote work policies seen during the pandemic. These companies, which were at the forefront of enabling remote work globally, now appear to have shifted their belief in its efficacy.



Google, which initially mandated a return to the office in April of last year, is now cracking down on in-person attendance. This shift aligns with other major tech firms that have recently implemented stricter policies, effectively reversing their previous support for remote work.



Tech companies were once trailblazers in offering flexible work arrangements, using enticing in-office perks to attract top talent. However, when the pandemic hit the US, these same companies swiftly transitioned to remote work. They became active recruiters of remote employees until approximately the last year, when industry leaders such as Apple, Amazon, and Meta started to scale back their remote work policies.



Interestingly, the companies that now resist remote work are the very ones that enable and support it. Google, with its suite of cloud-based tools like Google Meet, Gmail, and G Suite, revolutionized remote collaboration and played a pivotal role in empowering distributed teams. Similarly, Salesforce, which owns Slack, and Meta, with its focus on virtual spaces, provide platforms for remote work and communication.



The recent shift away from remote work policies raises questions about the alignment between big tech's beliefs and the products they offer. The decision to prioritize in-person collaboration suggests that tech companies view increased office time as vital for fostering a sense of connection among employees. However, research from the Pew Research Center indicates that over half of Americans who work from home feel that remote work hampers their ability to establish connections with colleagues.



Google and Meta's memos specifically reference the importance of physical presence for enhancing connectivity and trust-building within teams. Nevertheless, Pew's findings indicate that most hybrid employees actually desire more time working remotely than they currently have. This contrast raises questions about the beliefs held by company leaders and their alignment with the preferences of their workforce.



The shift away from remote work policies by tech giants like Google underscores a broader trend in the industry. While remote work was widely embraced during the pandemic, companies are now reassessing the value of in-person collaboration, potentially signaling a new phase in the future of work.



