

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors (GM) has announced its plans to invest $632 million in an Indiana plant for the production of its next-generation full-size pickup trucks. This investment marks the third in a series of announcements made by the automaker in the past week, totaling over $2.1 billion, focused on the development of GM's next-generation large trucks and SUVs.



GM's investment in the Fort Wayne plant in Indiana will support the implementation of new conveyors, tooling, and equipment in the body and general assembly areas. These upgrades will enable the plant to produce the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 models.



The decision to invest in Indiana reaffirms GM's commitment to allocate funds to traditional operations, which will in turn support its emerging electric vehicle (EV) business. As part of its long-term strategy, GM aims to offer exclusively consumer EVs by 2035. This includes the introduction of all-electric versions of the Silverado later this year and the Sierra Denali in early 2024.



The timing of the investment announcement coincides with upcoming contract negotiations between Detroit automakers, including GM, and the United Auto Workers union scheduled for this summer. This year's negotiations are anticipated to be highly significant and potentially contentious, given the nationwide organized labor movement, a pro-union administration, and the automotive industry's transition to electric vehicles.



GM's investment in the Indiana plant not only highlights the company's ongoing commitment to traditional manufacturing but also showcases its determination to adapt and thrive in the evolving landscape of electric mobility.



