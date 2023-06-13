Mizuno USA Inc.: Mizuno Wave Rider 27: Unleashing Optimal Balance of Superior Drive and Immaculate Comfort

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Mizuno, a global leader in sports apparel and equipment, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Mizuno Wave Rider 27, the ultimate running shoe that combines superior drive with unmatched comfort. Designed to elevate the running experience, this latest model is packed with innovative features and updates, making it a go-to everyday running companion.

Wave Rider 27

Slip on the Wave Rider 27 and immerse into a world of unrivaled performance. The shoe's lighter upper, made from soft and smooth air mesh, offers exceptional stretch and hold, ensuring a perfect fit for every stride. Weighing in at a mere two ounces lighter than its predecessor, the Wave Rider 27 provides enhanced agility without compromising on support.

MIZUNO ENERZY enhances the shoe's responsiveness and provides increased softness. Say goodbye to discomfort and hello to a dynamic and energizing run as the Mizuno Wave Rider 27 propels runs forward with every step.

At the heart of the Wave Rider 27 lies the MIZUNO WAVE® plate, intelligently engineered to disperse impact energy across a broader area, providing a stable platform and unparalleled cushioning. This innovative technology ensures a smooth ride, reducing the risk of fatigue.

Mizuno's commitment to excellence is evident in every aspect of the Wave Rider 27's construction. The durable lining mesh boasts exceptional abrasion resistance, guaranteeing longevity and durability. The seamless gusseted tongue, meticulously designed as a singular piece without any stitching, secures the foot in place while offering unparalleled comfort. Additionally, the updated heel counter ensures a closer, more personalized fit, enhancing stability and support throughout each run.

Sustainability lies at the core of Mizuno's values, and the Wave Rider 27 reflects this commitment. The plant-based wave plate, crafted with Pebax Rnew®, is a testament to the dedication to eco-conscious practices. Furthermore, the Wave Rider 27 incorporates more than 90% recycled content in the sockliner lining, upper body, and lining textile, making it a sustainable choice without compromising performance.

