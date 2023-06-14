

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - PUMA (PMMAF.PK) said, going-forward, the company's Global Marketing Organization will be based at its headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany. This involves the relocation of the Brand Management and Marketing Operations departments from Boston to Herzogenaurach, effective July 1.



The company's Global Chief Brand Officer Adam Petrick has decided to not transition to Herzogenaurach, but to pursue new challenges outside of PUMA. PUMA said Regional General Manager Europe Richard Teyssier will lead the Global Marketing Organization as Global Brand & Marketing Director, effective 1 July.



