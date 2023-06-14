

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).



In the Green



DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) is up over 25% at $5.42. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) is up over 23% at $4.42. Inventiva S.A. (IVA) is up over 22% at $4.51. Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) is up over 16% at $3.14. Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) is up over 11% at $36.23. Tigo Energy, Inc. (TYGO) is up over 11% at $17.50. Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is up over 10% at $4.86. Coherent Corp. (COHR) is up over 9% at $46.84. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is up over 7% at $8.66. Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) is up over 7% at $3.65. Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is up over 6% at $2.27.



In the Red



Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST) is down over 30% at $4.30. Cineverse Corp. (CNVS) is down over 28% at $2.53. IperionX Limited (IPX) is down over 15% at $11.12. MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) is down over 12% at $5.57. Iteris, Inc. (ITI) is down over 12% at $4.09. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) is down over 12% at $2.61. Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is down over 11% at $56.70. RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) is down over 8% at $30.22. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH) is down over 7% at $31.05. Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) is down over 7% at $2.03. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) is down over 5% at $5.66.



