

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Gro up Plc (VOD.L) and CK Hutchison Group Telecom Holdings Limited, agreed to combine their UK telecommunication businesses Vodafone UK and Three UK, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.



On closing the transaction, Vodafone will own 51% of the combined business and CK Hutchison 49%.



The merged company will have Ahmed Essam, current Vodafone UK chief executive, as CEO, and current Three UK CFO Darren Purkis as finance chief.



The Transaction is expected to close before the end of 2024.



