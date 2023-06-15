

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bunzl plc (BZLFY.PK, BNZL.L) said it expects first-half revenue to increase year-on-year by 4% to 5% at actual exchange rates, and to grow by up to 1% at constant exchange rates. Underlying revenue growth is expected to be broadly flat. The Group anticipates first half adjusted operating margin to be around the level achieved in the first half of 2022.



Bunzl plc announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire EHM, a distributor of a wide range of PPE products in the UK, which is complementary to the Group's existing safety business.



Frank van Zanten, CEO of Bunzl, said: 'Bunzl continues to demonstrate resilience, with our operating margin over the first six months of the year expected to remain well ahead of historical levels and driving an upgrade to our full year expectations.'



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken