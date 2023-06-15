Maxeon and Samsung have developed a cloud-to-cloud system to transmit data from Maxeon's PV panels and batteries to Samsung's home platform. The heat pump integration enables the use of surplus PV energy to preheat rooms at specific times. Maxeon and Samsung have announced plans to integrate their respective smart home energy management solutions, in a move that underscores the rise of heat pump and residential PV integrations. Earlier this week, SMA made a similar announcement, while SolarEdge revealed plans to collaborate with Samsung and Vaillant, a German heat pump manufacturer. Singapore-based ...

