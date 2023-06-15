Maxeon Solar Technologies has filed a lawsuit against Tongwei Solar in Germany's Dusseldorf district court for the alleged infringement of its European patent for shingled solar cell technology.Singapore-based Maxeon Solar Technologies has revealed that it has filed a patent infringement case against China-based Tongwei Solar and its German subsidiary, Tongwei Solar GmbH. Maxeon said it filed the lawsuit with the Dusseldorf district court in Germany. It claims that Tongwei infringed on its European Patent No. EP3522045 B1 for shingled solar cell panel technology. Maxeon uses the tec in its Performance ...

