

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corporation (NUE) on Thursday issued guidance for its second quarter, with earnings expected to beat Street View.



The company expects second-quarter earnings to be in the range of $5.45 to $5.55 per share, due to margin expansion at its sheet mills. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters on average expect earnings of $5.43 per share.



During the second quarter, Nucor repurchased approximately 3.1 million shares at an average price of $147.03 per share.



Thursday, the stock closed at $151.18 in regular trading hours, up 0.36% or $0.54 a share, on The New York Stock Exchange.



