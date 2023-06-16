

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British media company ITV Plc (ITV.L), responding to recent media speculation, on Friday confirmed that it is actively exploring the possible acquisition of production group All3Media.



ITV noted that there can be no certainty as to whether any deal will take place, or about its terms.



The company will make a further announcement if and when appropriate.



Reuters recently reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter, that ITV is exploring a deal to buy All3Media from its joint owners Warner Bros Discovery Inc. and Liberty Global. The company plans to combine the business with its Studios unit.



