National Grid Announces Project C Community Commitment Youth Spaces Competition Winner

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / National Grid announced Brooklyn-based non-profit organization, The Brave House, has emerged as the winner of the company's inaugural Project C Youth Spaces Competition, after an extensive review process and a community-driven voting period.

The Brave House has been awarded a $25,000 grant to upgrade a physical space designated for providing programs and services to local youth. The Brave House provides support for young immigrant women and gender-expansive youth, ages 16-24, in New York City. They provide free legal support, community space, and holistic services, including mentorship, leadership training, in-house English school, one-on-one advocacy, wellness events, job and school assistance, support for new and expecting moms.

Expressing her excitement about the outcome, Renee McClure, National Grid's Director for Community and Customer Engagement, emphasized the significance of the competition and its impact for youth across New York communities. McClure stated, "This competition provides a community-inclusive approach to focus on and support the fantastic work of providing programs and services for youth in our neighborhoods and communities."

National Grid's Project C mission is to inspire positive change, create positive neighborhood impact, strengthen communities and make a difference for years to come. The Youth Spaces competition focused on initiatives that contribute to social and racial justice.

As part of National Grid's ongoing Project C community commitment, the company launched the Youth Spaces Competition for Brooklyn-based non-profit organizations to submit applications and short videos on their plans to upgrade a physical space designated to providing programs and services for local youth. The local community voted on a winner to receive a $25,000 grant to make the desired improvements and five runners up to each receive $5,000 grants.

The five runner-up organizations, 500 Men Making a Difference, City Growers, Inc., Genspace, Sports Oriented Nurturing Youth Partnership, Inc., and The Alex House Project.

National Grid remains steadfast in its commitment to creating and supporting initiatives that improve the lives of the people and communities it serves. The Youth Spaces Competition is just one of the many ways in which the company is achieving this goal through Project C.

