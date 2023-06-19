Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19
19 June 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 125,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 529.657p. The highest price paid per share was 532.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 527.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0153% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 490,411,932 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 816,633,881. Rightmove holds 12,008,267 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
2188
528.200
16:13:02
522
528.200
16:13:02
16
528.200
16:13:02
483
527.800
16:09:46
188
527.800
16:09:46
1054
527.800
16:09:46
624
528.000
16:09:12
947
528.000
16:09:12
1565
528.000
16:09:12
1517
528.000
16:06:04
1212
528.000
16:06:02
503
528.000
16:06:02
1090
528.400
16:03:50
417
528.400
16:03:50
158
528.400
16:03:50
1516
528.800
16:02:41
79
528.800
16:02:16
1177
528.800
16:02:16
432
528.800
16:02:16
1832
529.000
16:02:02
1670
529.200
15:58:06
456
529.200
15:58:06
1027
529.200
15:58:06
503
529.600
15:53:30
1057
529.600
15:53:30
1234
529.800
15:52:19
313
529.800
15:52:19
396
530.000
15:52:05
1397
530.000
15:52:05
624
530.200
15:52:03
348
530.200
15:52:03
125
530.200
15:52:03
624
530.200
15:52:03
624
530.200
15:52:03
1441
530.200
15:52:03
371
530.200
15:52:03
1590
530.000
15:43:24
137
529.800
15:38:26
776
529.800
15:38:26
600
529.800
15:38:26
1838
530.000
15:38:26
1682
530.200
15:37:08
451
530.200
15:36:00
776
530.200
15:36:00
595
530.200
15:36:00
484
530.200
15:35:30
1294
529.800
15:33:02
522
529.800
15:33:02
1573
529.800
15:33:02
148
529.800
15:24:30
1055
529.800
15:24:30
971
529.800
15:24:30
2409
530.000
15:20:37
776
530.200
15:20:37
783
530.200
15:20:37
2008
530.200
15:16:50
425
530.200
15:14:22
1694
530.200
15:14:22
522
530.200
15:14:02
708
530.200
15:14:02
17
530.000
15:10:49
490
530.000
15:10:49
1630
530.000
15:10:49
3061
530.000
15:08:47
796
529.200
14:54:29
737
529.200
14:54:29
85
529.200
14:54:29
1382
529.400
14:54:03
298
529.400
14:54:03
467
528.800
14:53:27
1036
528.800
14:53:27
1830
529.200
14:51:43
78
529.400
14:48:53
53
529.400
14:48:53
1367
529.400
14:48:53
1833
529.400
14:46:48
1942
529.400
14:42:16
2355
529.800
14:42:07
834
530.000
14:42:07
1145
530.000
14:40:52
860
530.000
14:40:52
981
530.200
14:29:54
683
530.200
14:29:54
628
530.200
14:11:02
398
530.200
14:11:02
522
530.200
14:11:02
1864
530.200
14:10:10
1221
528.600
13:56:22
445
528.600
13:56:22
1573
528.400
13:40:00
1548
528.200
13:31:07
537
528.600
13:04:06
1057
528.600
13:04:06
803
528.200
12:50:23
905
528.200
12:50:23
789
528.400
12:47:30
924
528.400
12:47:30
995
528.400
12:15:30
784
528.400
12:15:30
1670
529.400
12:09:59
1630
529.600
11:55:13
519
530.600
11:42:36
1128
530.600
11:42:36
1613
530.400
11:34:04
1650
529.800
11:27:29
1326
529.800
11:27:29
213
529.800
11:27:29
284
530.000
11:27:21
1300
530.000
11:27:21
118
530.000
11:27:21
1500
530.600
11:04:07
850
531.000
10:47:08
722
531.000
10:47:08
1545
531.400
10:17:56
105
531.600
10:16:23
1064
531.600
10:16:23
335
531.600
10:09:29
1828
531.000
09:45:32
1084
531.200
09:20:07
442
531.200
09:20:07
1838
530.400
09:01:10
738
532.200
08:55:14
822
532.200
08:55:14
1509
531.400
08:44:49
1222
530.200
08:22:04
579
530.200
08:22:04
58
530.400
08:15:19
1620
530.400
08:15:19
374
529.000
08:08:23
1110
529.000
08:08:23
1704
529.800
08:00:25