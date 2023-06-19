Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Massiver Impact erwartet! – % News % – Hier ist man diese Woche dabei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
16.06.23
17:57 Uhr
6,300 Euro
+0,050
+0,80 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1506,25018:12
6,2006,25018:12
PR Newswire
19.06.2023 | 18:06
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

19 June 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 125,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 529.657p. The highest price paid per share was 532.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 527.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0153% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 490,411,932 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 816,633,881. Rightmove holds 12,008,267 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

2188

528.200

16:13:02

522

528.200

16:13:02

16

528.200

16:13:02

483

527.800

16:09:46

188

527.800

16:09:46

1054

527.800

16:09:46

624

528.000

16:09:12

947

528.000

16:09:12

1565

528.000

16:09:12

1517

528.000

16:06:04

1212

528.000

16:06:02

503

528.000

16:06:02

1090

528.400

16:03:50

417

528.400

16:03:50

158

528.400

16:03:50

1516

528.800

16:02:41

79

528.800

16:02:16

1177

528.800

16:02:16

432

528.800

16:02:16

1832

529.000

16:02:02

1670

529.200

15:58:06

456

529.200

15:58:06

1027

529.200

15:58:06

503

529.600

15:53:30

1057

529.600

15:53:30

1234

529.800

15:52:19

313

529.800

15:52:19

396

530.000

15:52:05

1397

530.000

15:52:05

624

530.200

15:52:03

348

530.200

15:52:03

125

530.200

15:52:03

624

530.200

15:52:03

624

530.200

15:52:03

1441

530.200

15:52:03

371

530.200

15:52:03

1590

530.000

15:43:24

137

529.800

15:38:26

776

529.800

15:38:26

600

529.800

15:38:26

1838

530.000

15:38:26

1682

530.200

15:37:08

451

530.200

15:36:00

776

530.200

15:36:00

595

530.200

15:36:00

484

530.200

15:35:30

1294

529.800

15:33:02

522

529.800

15:33:02

1573

529.800

15:33:02

148

529.800

15:24:30

1055

529.800

15:24:30

971

529.800

15:24:30

2409

530.000

15:20:37

776

530.200

15:20:37

783

530.200

15:20:37

2008

530.200

15:16:50

425

530.200

15:14:22

1694

530.200

15:14:22

522

530.200

15:14:02

708

530.200

15:14:02

17

530.000

15:10:49

490

530.000

15:10:49

1630

530.000

15:10:49

3061

530.000

15:08:47

796

529.200

14:54:29

737

529.200

14:54:29

85

529.200

14:54:29

1382

529.400

14:54:03

298

529.400

14:54:03

467

528.800

14:53:27

1036

528.800

14:53:27

1830

529.200

14:51:43

78

529.400

14:48:53

53

529.400

14:48:53

1367

529.400

14:48:53

1833

529.400

14:46:48

1942

529.400

14:42:16

2355

529.800

14:42:07

834

530.000

14:42:07

1145

530.000

14:40:52

860

530.000

14:40:52

981

530.200

14:29:54

683

530.200

14:29:54

628

530.200

14:11:02

398

530.200

14:11:02

522

530.200

14:11:02

1864

530.200

14:10:10

1221

528.600

13:56:22

445

528.600

13:56:22

1573

528.400

13:40:00

1548

528.200

13:31:07

537

528.600

13:04:06

1057

528.600

13:04:06

803

528.200

12:50:23

905

528.200

12:50:23

789

528.400

12:47:30

924

528.400

12:47:30

995

528.400

12:15:30

784

528.400

12:15:30

1670

529.400

12:09:59

1630

529.600

11:55:13

519

530.600

11:42:36

1128

530.600

11:42:36

1613

530.400

11:34:04

1650

529.800

11:27:29

1326

529.800

11:27:29

213

529.800

11:27:29

284

530.000

11:27:21

1300

530.000

11:27:21

118

530.000

11:27:21

1500

530.600

11:04:07

850

531.000

10:47:08

722

531.000

10:47:08

1545

531.400

10:17:56

105

531.600

10:16:23

1064

531.600

10:16:23

335

531.600

10:09:29

1828

531.000

09:45:32

1084

531.200

09:20:07

442

531.200

09:20:07

1838

530.400

09:01:10

738

532.200

08:55:14

822

532.200

08:55:14

1509

531.400

08:44:49

1222

530.200

08:22:04

579

530.200

08:22:04

58

530.400

08:15:19

1620

530.400

08:15:19

374

529.000

08:08:23

1110

529.000

08:08:23

1704

529.800

08:00:25


Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.