

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Minneapolis' iconic gay bar The Saloon has made a bold move ahead of the upcoming Twin Cities Pride celebration by removing Anheuser-Busch products from its offerings and replacing them with a selection of locally brewed beers.



The decision was driven by a sense of disappointment in Anheuser-Busch's lack of support for marginalized communities, according to John Moore, the owner of The Saloon.



In a statement, Moore expressed his belief that Anheuser-Busch had the opportunity to stand with a marginalized community in a way that few other corporations have attempted, but ultimately chose to abandon that path. This decision was deemed unacceptable by The Saloon and its management.



The decision to part ways with Anheuser-Busch follows the company's recent termination of its campaign featuring actress and influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who is celebrating her first year as an openly transgender woman. The move by Anheuser-Busch appears to have been the catalyst for The Saloon's decision to sever ties with the brewing giant.



As a result, The Saloon will no longer offer popular Anheuser-Busch products such as Bud Light, Michelob Golden Light, and Michelob Ultra. Instead, patrons will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of beers from local breweries, including Modist Brewing Co. and Bauhaus Brew Labs.



Robby Palmer, the general manager of The Saloon, expressed enthusiasm for the new offerings, stating that Modist and Bauhaus breweries share the bar's passion for both beer and their communities. The Saloon sees this shift as an exciting opportunity to support local businesses and foster a sense of community while maintaining its reputation as one of Minneapolis' premier party destinations.



The decision to replace Anheuser-Busch products with local beer selections reflects The Saloon's commitment to celebrating the existence of the queer community and creating a welcoming space for all. As preparations for the Twin Cities Pride celebration continue, The Saloon aims to send a powerful message by aligning its offerings with its values and supporting local breweries that are deeply rooted in their communities.



