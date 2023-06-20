Anzeige
20.06.2023
T-Mobile Rolls Out Aid to Texas Following Deadly Tornado

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / On Thursday afternoon, June 15, 2023, a highly destructive tornado tore through the Texas Panhandle, leaving a trail of devastation in the community of Perryton, TX.

T-Mobile, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Press release picture

Our heartfelt condolences go out to those affected by this tragic event. In the aftermath of this devastation as communities begin to rebuild, we have taken necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted connectivity for our customers during this critical time of need. To support the communities we serve and the network they rely on, we are:

T-Mobile's Community Support teams mobilized early to bring supplies to Perryton. Emergency response vehicles will offer free Wi-Fi, charging stations, charging cables and more.

Our network has remained strong through the storm and our customers can expect to use their services without interruption. Our Emergency Management teams are monitoring the situation as recovery begins.

The Emergency Response Team is engaging with numerous state and local officials, first responders and organizations. Agencies needing communications assistance can reach out to our 24-hour emergency hotline at 888-639-0020 or email at ERTRequests@T-Mobile.com.

To check your local store hours, please use our store locator.

See our newsroom for more information on T-Mobile's 2023 Emergency Response

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T-Mobile on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: T-Mobile
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-mobile
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T-Mobile

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762544/T-Mobile-Rolls-Out-Aid-to-Texas-Following-Deadly-Tornado

