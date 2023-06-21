

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer (PFE) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Talzenna (talazoparib), an oral poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, in combination with Xtandi (enzalutamide), for the treatment of adult patients with homologous recombination repair or HRR gene-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).



The approval is based on the statistically significant and clinically meaningful radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) data from the Phase 3 TALAPRO-2 trial, which demonstrated a 55% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death in patients with mCRPC with prospectively identified HRR gene mutations treated with Talzenna plus Xtandi vs placebo plus Xtandi.



Metastatic CRPC is a form of prostate cancer that has spread beyond the prostate gland and has progressed despite medical or surgical treatment to lower testosterone.



A marketing authorization application (MAA) for the Talzenna and Xtandi combination has been accepted for review by the European Medicines Agency.



Pfizer has also shared data with other regulatory agencies to support regulatory filings.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken