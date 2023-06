NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American International Group (AIG) said that it appointed Sabra Purtill, who has served as Interim Chief Financial Officer since January 2023, to the role on a permanent basis, effective immediately.



The company noted that Shane Fitzsimons will step down from his position following a medical leave of absence.



