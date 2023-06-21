

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Avolon (avol), an Irish aircraft leasing firm, announced on Wednesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding or MoU with Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) to order 20 Airbus A330neo aircraft.



The new aircraft are expected to be delivered between 2026 and 2028.



The A330neo has a range of over 13,300 kilometers, with 25 percent less fuel consumption and CO2 emissions compared with previous generation aircraft.



In addition, the deal will allow an order to convert 50 A320neo aircraft into the larger A321neo model.



