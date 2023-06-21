Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.06.2023
Nochmal Einstiegschance: 117% an einem Tag könnten sich wiederholen…
WKN: 885823 | ISIN: US3755581036
Tradegate
21.06.23
15:25 Uhr
70,78 Euro
-0,46
-0,65 %
Gilead Sciences Supports the LGBTQ+ Community in Oakland: Love Is the Answer

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / Gilead Sciences:

As a young gay man growing up in Detroit, Joe Hawkins witnessed the stigma and discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community. And when he entered the military in the 1980s, during the early years of the HIV epidemic, he again faced anti-gay fervor.

"It was terrifying, and it became a witch hunt in many ways," Joe says.

After he left the military and arrived in Bay Area, Joe found a supportive Black gay culture. But he was surprised to discover that Oakland had far fewer resources for LGBTQ+ individuals than nearby San Francisco.

"When areas are not sufficiently resourced, we fail our communities," he says. "My whole life has been dedicated to changing this."

With support from partners, including Gilead, Joe went on to co-found the Oakland LGBTQ Community Center, which opened its doors in 2017. The center is focused on enhancing the wellbeing of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer individuals, as well as families and allies. They do this by offering a welcoming gathering spot and providing educational, social, and health related services, such as HIV care, mental health support, food and transportation assistance.

"It's really important we have a humane approach to helping our community," Joe says. "Without sounding too corny, love is the answer."

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Originally published by Gilead Sciences

View original content here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gilead Sciences on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Gilead Sciences
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gilead-sciences
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gilead Sciences

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762695/Gilead-Sciences-Supports-the-LGBTQ-Community-in-Oakland-Love-Is-the-Answer

