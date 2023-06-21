

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Retail major Target Corp. (TGT) Wednesday announced the biggest sale from July 9 till July 15. The week-long event has savings of up to 50 percent off across Target's entire assortment, including Target-exclusive brands and top national brands like Dyson and Keurig. Additional deals will be divulged on the Target website on July 9.



The company noted that members of the Target Circle program can shop the deals in stores, online, and on the Target app.



Perks of this program include Target Circle Week deals, personalized deals, and more throughout the year.



Target is also offering Drive Up and Order Pickup, in as soon as two hours with no minimum purchase and no membership fee required, and same-day delivery with shipment as quickly as one hour.



Guests receive free shipping on orders more than $35 or when using their Target RedCard.



Top deals for July 9-15 include 50 percent off on select Sun Squad items, including outdoor pools, and water toys, 30 percent off on select kids' apparel, and 20 percent off on breakfast cereal and more.



