Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nochmal Einstiegschance: 117% an einem Tag könnten sich wiederholen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Frankfurt
21.06.23
17:20 Uhr
9,240 Euro
-0,060
-0,65 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,1909,48018:23
Dow Jones News
21.06.2023 | 17:31
216 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins: Directorate Change

DJ Travis Perkins: Directorate Change 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Directorate Change 
21-Jun-2023 / 15:57 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Travis Perkins plc: Directorate Change 
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11 Travis Perkins plc ("Travis Perkins" or the "Company") makes the following 
announcement: 
 
After nearly nine years as a Non-executive Director, Coline McConville will relinquish her role as Chair of the 
Remuneration Committee on 1 December 2023 and subsequently step down from the Company's Board ("Board") on 31 December 
2023. 
 
Coline's departure from the Board at the end of the year and Pete Redfern's departure at the close of the Board's 
meeting on 19 September this year, necessitate some changes to the membership of the Board's Committees and other 
responsibilities amongst the Company's Non-executive Directors. At its meeting earlier today, the Board resolved the 
following: 
 
With immediate effect Louise Hardy assumes the role of designated workforce engagement Non-executive Director, 
succeeding Pete Redfern. 
 
Jez Maiden is appointed as a member of the Audit Committee and the Nominations Committee with effect from the close of 
the Board's meeting on 19 September 2023. 
 
Marianne Culver is appointed as a member of the Stay Safe Committee with effect from the close of the Board's meeting 
on 19 September 2023. 
 
Louise Hardy is appointed Chair of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 1 December 2023, succeeding Coline 
McConville. 
 
Heath Drewett is appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 1 January 2024. 
 
Jora Gill is appointed as a member of the Audit Committee with effect from 1 January 2024. 
 
Jasmine Whitbread, Chair of Travis Perkins commented: 
 
"On behalf of the Board and all at Travis Perkins, I would like to thank Coline for her diligent and valued service. 
Coline has ably chaired the Remuneration Committee since 2015 steering the Company through several iterations of its 
Directors' Remuneration Policy and successfully stewarding the introduction of a restricted share plan in 2021 to 
replace the Company's previous long term incentive plans. We wish her every success in all her continuing and future 
endeavours. 
 
Our ability seamlessly to manage Pete Redfern and Coline McConville's departures from the Board is testament to the 
careful planning undertaken by the Nominations Committee and I would like to thank the members of that Committee for 
their diligent work." 
 
=- Ends -- 
 
 
Enquiries: 
Robin Miller 
General Counsel & Company Secretary 
+44 (0)7515 197975 
robin.miller@travisperkins.co.uk 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  252552 
EQS News ID:  1662581 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1662581&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2023 10:58 ET (14:58 GMT)

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.