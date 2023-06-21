DJ Travis Perkins: Directorate Change

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Directorate Change 21-Jun-2023 / 15:57 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Travis Perkins plc: Directorate Change Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11 Travis Perkins plc ("Travis Perkins" or the "Company") makes the following announcement: After nearly nine years as a Non-executive Director, Coline McConville will relinquish her role as Chair of the Remuneration Committee on 1 December 2023 and subsequently step down from the Company's Board ("Board") on 31 December 2023. Coline's departure from the Board at the end of the year and Pete Redfern's departure at the close of the Board's meeting on 19 September this year, necessitate some changes to the membership of the Board's Committees and other responsibilities amongst the Company's Non-executive Directors. At its meeting earlier today, the Board resolved the following: With immediate effect Louise Hardy assumes the role of designated workforce engagement Non-executive Director, succeeding Pete Redfern. Jez Maiden is appointed as a member of the Audit Committee and the Nominations Committee with effect from the close of the Board's meeting on 19 September 2023. Marianne Culver is appointed as a member of the Stay Safe Committee with effect from the close of the Board's meeting on 19 September 2023. Louise Hardy is appointed Chair of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 1 December 2023, succeeding Coline McConville. Heath Drewett is appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 1 January 2024. Jora Gill is appointed as a member of the Audit Committee with effect from 1 January 2024. Jasmine Whitbread, Chair of Travis Perkins commented: "On behalf of the Board and all at Travis Perkins, I would like to thank Coline for her diligent and valued service. Coline has ably chaired the Remuneration Committee since 2015 steering the Company through several iterations of its Directors' Remuneration Policy and successfully stewarding the introduction of a restricted share plan in 2021 to replace the Company's previous long term incentive plans. We wish her every success in all her continuing and future endeavours. Our ability seamlessly to manage Pete Redfern and Coline McConville's departures from the Board is testament to the careful planning undertaken by the Nominations Committee and I would like to thank the members of that Committee for their diligent work." =- Ends -- Enquiries: Robin Miller General Counsel & Company Secretary +44 (0)7515 197975 robin.miller@travisperkins.co.uk =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Category Code: BOA TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 252552 EQS News ID: 1662581 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1662581&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2023 10:58 ET (14:58 GMT)