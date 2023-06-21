EDF's new 20 MW floating solar project is built close to an EDF hydropower dam near Lazer, in southern France.From pv magazine France EDF Renouvelables, the renewable energy unit of French energy giant EDF, has commissioned its first floating PV plant in France. The 20 MW facility is located on a water surface close to a hydropower dam operated by EDF near Lazer, in the southern region of Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur. "EDF Renewables drew on the expertise it has developed at international level, with four floating solar power plants already constructed in Israel and the USA," said Bruno Bensasson, ...

