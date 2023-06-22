Revenues are $16.6 billion, an increase of 3% in U.S. dollars and 5% in local currency and 5% in local currency over the same period last year.New York - Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, ended May 31, 2023, with revenues of $16.6 billion, an increase of 3% in U.S. dollars and 5% in local currency over the same period last year. GAAP operating income was $2.36 billion, compared to $2.60 billion for the third quarter last year, and operating margin was 14.2% compared to 16.1%

