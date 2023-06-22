DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Osteoporosis Market to Accelerate Substantially, Assesses DelveInsight | Key Companies to Look Out For - Teva, Novartis, Amgen, USB, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Shanghai JMT-Bio, Eli Lilly and Company, Celltrion

The current therapeutic landscape of osteoporosis in the 7MM is driven by current treatment practices and the expected launch of emerging therapies. The current osteoporosis market witnesses the use of several approved therapies available in different therapeutic classes.

Key Takeaways from the Osteoporosis Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the osteoporosis market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

According to the DelveInsight estimates, the total diagnosed prevalent population of osteoporosis in the seven major markets was ~30 million cases in 2021. While, the total diagnosed prevalent population of osteoporosis in the United States was found to be ~7 million cases in 2021, which is expected to increase by 2032.

cases in 2021. While, the total diagnosed prevalent population of osteoporosis in the United States was found to be cases in 2021, which is expected to increase by 2032. Globally, leading osteoporosis companies such as Teva Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Amgen, USB, Gedeon Richter Plc., Luye Pharma, Haoma Medica, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Shanghai JMT-Bio Inc., Transcenta Holding, Celltrion, Enzene Biosciences, Fresenius Kabi, Gedeon Richter, Samsung Bioepis, Alvotech, MAbxience, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Rani therapeutics, Entera Bio, Paras Biopharmaceuticals, Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceutical, Enteris Biopharma, Prestige Biopharma, Shinpoong Ltd., Shanghai Biomabs Pharmaceutical, Angitia Biopharmaceuticals, Dongkook pharmaceutical, Biocon Biologics UK Ltd, Bonus BioGroup Ltd., Cellatoz Therapeutics, Inc., Keros Therapeutics, Clayton Biotechnologies, Novadip, Eli Lilly and Company, Hexal, Sandoz, Solarea Bio, and others are developing novel osteoporosis drugs that can be available in the osteoporosis market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel osteoporosis drugs that can be available in the osteoporosis market in the coming years. Some key therapies for osteoporosis treatment include TVB-009, Zoledronic Acid, Romosozumab, RGB-14-P, Denosumab biosimilar, NaQuinate, SHR-1222, and others.

Osteoporosis Overview

Osteoporosis is a systemic skeletal disease characterized by low bone mass and microarchitectural degeneration of bone tissue, resulting in increased bone fragility and fracture risk. Hyperparathyroidism, hyperglycemia, medicines, smoking, alcohol usage, oxidative stress, inflammation, calcium deficiency, menopause, and other factors can all contribute to osteoporosis. The most common osteoporosis symptoms are a vertebral compression fracture or a hip fracture. Compression fractures in the spine caused by weaker vertebrae can cause mid-back pain. The fractures normally heal on their own, and the discomfort subsides; nevertheless, the pain can sometimes persist because the crushed bone continues to move and shatter. Symptoms include loss of height, back pain, an increase in the number of bed days, depression, and others. The National Osteoporosis Foundation, the American Medical Association, and other major medical organizations recommend a dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry scan (DXA, formerly known as DEXA) to reliably detect the occurrence of osteoporosis.

Osteoporosis Epidemiology Segmentation

The osteoporosis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current osteoporosis patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The osteoporosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Osteoporosis Prevalence

Osteoporosis Diagnosed Prevalence

Osteoporosis Gender-specific Prevalence

Primary Osteoporosis Prevalence

Secondary Osteoporosis Prevalence

Osteoporosis-related Comorbidities

Incidence of Osteoporotic Fractures

Osteoporosis Treatment Market

Osteoporosis treatment entails treating and preventing fractures, as well as using medications to rebuild weak bones. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, pharmacological therapies are required for those at high risk to successfully minimize the risk of fractured bones due to osteoporosis. Treatments have been demonstrated to reduce the risk of hip fracture by up to 40%, vertebral fractures by 30-70%, and non-vertebral fractures by 15-20% with various drugs.

The osteoporosis treatment landscape is dominated by pharmacological therapies, which are further classified as anti-resorptive agents (such as bisphosphonates, estrogen agonist/antagonists (EAAs), estrogens, calcitonin, and denosumab), anabolic agents (such as teriparatide and abaloparatide), and mixed agents (such as Romosozumab). Apart from the aforementioned pharmacotherapies, further anti-resorptive treatment options for osteoporosis include estrogen replacement and selective estrogen receptor modulators, which include raloxifene, lasofoxifene, and bazedoxifene. Furthermore, a few dietary supplements, such as calcium and vitamin D, can help patients with osteoporosis.

Major therapeutic improvements in osteoporosis treatment have been made in recent years as scientists obtain a better knowledge of the bone shape and the underlying mechanisms that cause osteoporosis. In the current context, the market for osteoporosis is dominated by current therapy approaches, with fewer treatments in various phases of development. The anticipated introduction of a few therapies may enhance market size in the following years for the forecast period 2023-2032.

Key Osteoporosis Therapies and Companies

TVB-009: Teva Pharmaceuticals

Zoledronic Acid: Novartis

Romosozumab: Amgen/USB

RGB-14-P: Gedeon Richter Plc.

Denosumab biosimilar: Luye Pharma

NaQuinate: Haoma Medica

SHR-1222: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine

Osteoporosis Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the osteoporosis market are expected to change in the coming years. The availability of several current treatment options is the primary strength of the osteoporosis market. In addition, thriving research and development to comprehend the disease's diversity may improve osteoporosis diagnosis, culminating in a profitable commercial potential. Moreover, several organizations are actively striving to raise awareness and give information on osteoporosis. As a result, there is a rising demand for available therapeutic approaches, which is propelling the osteoporosis market.

Furthermore, the expected introduction of emerging therapies and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are likely to boost the growth of the osteoporosis market in the 7MM. Moreover, the pipeline for osteoporosis is quite robust; many prospective therapies are being researched for osteoporosis treatment, and it is safe to expect that the osteoporosis treatment space will have a substantial impact on the osteoporosis market throughout the forecast period.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the osteoporosis market. The majority of patients suffer from brittle bone, which necessitates lengthy therapy interventions. Anti-resorptive medicines only slightly raise bone mineral density and lower the incidence of non-vertebral fractures by 20%, which is quite low. Moreover, the existing therapy alternatives have a number of side effects, resulting in a treatment gap. The diagnosis of osteoporosis is regarded to be substantially underdiagnosed, resulting in therapy for the condition.

Furthermore, the osteoporosis market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the osteoporosis market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Osteoporosis Companies Teva Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Amgen, USB, Gedeon Richter Plc., Luye Pharma, Haoma Medica, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Shanghai JMT-Bio Inc., Transcenta Holding, Celltrion, Enzene Biosciences, Fresenius Kabi, Gedeon Richter, Samsung Bioepis, Alvotech, MAbxience, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Rani therapeutics, Entera Bio, Paras Biopharmaceuticals, Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceutical, Enteris Biopharma, Prestige Biopharma, Shinpoong Ltd., Shanghai Biomabs Pharmaceutical, Angitia Biopharmaceuticals, Dongkook pharmaceutical, Biocon Biologics UK Ltd, Bonus BioGroup Ltd., Cellatoz Therapeutics, Inc., Keros Therapeutics, Clayton Biotechnologies, Novadip, Eli Lilly and Company, Hexal, Sandoz, Solarea Bio, and others Key Osteoporosis Therapies TVB-009, Zoledronic Acid, Romosozumab, RGB-14-P, Denosumab biosimilar, NaQuinate, SHR-1222, and others

Scope of the Osteoporosis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Osteoporosis current marketed and emerging therapies

Osteoporosis current marketed and emerging therapies Osteoporosis Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Osteoporosis Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Osteoporosis Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's Views, Analyst's Views, Osteoporosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Osteoporosis Market Key Insights 2. Osteoporosis Market Report Introduction 3. Osteoporosis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Osteoporosis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Osteoporosis Treatment and Management 7. Osteoporosis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Osteoporosis Marketed Drugs 10. Osteoporosis Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Osteoporosis Market Analysis 12. Osteoporosis Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

