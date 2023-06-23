Moderna: Impacting Human Health: 2022 ESG Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / Moderna:
In its 2022 ESG Report, Moderna provides an update on how it is advancing its ESG strategy against five guiding focus areas for ongoing and future efforts:
- Medicines for patients
- Employees
- Environment
- Community
- Governance and ethics
The report also includes updates to the progress Moderna has made to date:
- 156% increase in tracked volunteer hours from 2021
- 63% employee participation rate in volunteering and/or giving
- $7.8M in grants by the Moderna Foundation
- $4M focused on improving health systems and healthcare in sub-Saharan Africa
- Moderna also announced key progress in 2022 for its Global Public Health Strategy to:
- Advance vaccines targeting 15 pathogens identified as the biggest public health risks into clinical studies by 2025 - 12 priority pathogens currently in research and development
- Launch mRNA access - 9 institutions participating today
- Expand regional manufacturing - 4 new facilities announced in Australia, Canada, Kenya, and the United Kingdom
- The Company also announced reported on how, as it continues to scale as an organization, it is creating an environment that is rooted in a strong sense of belonging:
- Moderna's team represents 34 different nationalities, and its workforce is 50 percent female with women comprising 41 percent of Moderna executives
- Moderna also continued to work to increase racial and ethnic representation in its U.S. workforce in 2022
- Understanding that human health and planetary health are interconnected, Moderna affirmed its prior commitments by establishing its environmental sustainability strategy based on three pillars.
- Decarbonize value chain: Moderna has committed to define a near-term science-based target and evaluate a long-term Scope 3 target to minimize the impact to the environment from its value chain, establishing its 2021 GHG Scope 3 baseline
- Natural resource conservation: Moderna has initiated internal energy audits to find efficiency opportunities and identify fossil fuel-fired equipment for replacement in pursuit of its net-zero carbon emissions commitment
- Sustainability by design: Moderna has also committed to LEED certification (or equivalent) for new sites and buildings, targeting a 92% reduction in fossil fuel use and 10% reduction in embodied carbon in Moderna's new HQ and R&D operations building in Cambridge, MA
To read more, please visit: https://www.modernatx.com/responsibility/our-commitment
Media Contact:
Katherine O'Malley
Executive Director, Communications
