Moderna: Impacting Human Health: 2022 ESG Report

In its 2022 ESG Report, Moderna provides an update on how it is advancing its ESG strategy against five guiding focus areas for ongoing and future efforts:

Medicines for patients

Employees

Environment

Community

Governance and ethics

The report also includes updates to the progress Moderna has made to date:

156% increase in tracked volunteer hours from 2021

63% employee participation rate in volunteering and/or giving

$7.8M in grants by the Moderna Foundation

$4M focused on improving health systems and healthcare in sub-Saharan Africa

Moderna also announced key progress in 2022 for its Global Public Health Strategy to: Advance vaccines targeting 15 pathogens identified as the biggest public health risks into clinical studies by 2025 - 12 priority pathogens currently in research and development Launch mRNA access - 9 institutions participating today Expand regional manufacturing - 4 new facilities announced in Australia, Canada, Kenya, and the United Kingdom

The Company also announced reported on how, as it continues to scale as an organization, it is creating an environment that is rooted in a strong sense of belonging: Moderna's team represents 34 different nationalities, and its workforce is 50 percent female with women comprising 41 percent of Moderna executives Moderna also continued to work to increase racial and ethnic representation in its U.S. workforce in 2022

Understanding that human health and planetary health are interconnected, Moderna affirmed its prior commitments by establishing its environmental sustainability strategy based on three pillars. Decarbonize value chain: Moderna has committed to define a near-term science-based target and evaluate a long-term Scope 3 target to minimize the impact to the environment from its value chain, establishing its 2021 GHG Scope 3 baseline Natural resource conservation: Moderna has initiated internal energy audits to find efficiency opportunities and identify fossil fuel-fired equipment for replacement in pursuit of its net-zero carbon emissions commitment Sustainability by design: Moderna has also committed to LEED certification (or equivalent) for new sites and buildings, targeting a 92% reduction in fossil fuel use and 10% reduction in embodied carbon in Moderna's new HQ and R&D operations building in Cambridge, MA



To read more, please visit: https://www.modernatx.com/responsibility/our-commitment





