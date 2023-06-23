Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision(FR0011799907 GV, the "Company") (Paris:GV), a Euronext-listed biotechnology company that develops products and services for the highly accurate characterization of DNA sequences, today announces the issuance of the third tranche of convertible notes with equity warrants attached (OCABSA) for a total net amount of €1.92 million.

In a press release dated May 20, 2022, the Company announced the signing of a contract with Winance on April 11, 2022 as modified on May 18, 2022 to setting up a financing line by issuing convertible bonds (the "OC") into ordinary shares to each of which will be attached a share subscription warrant (the "BSA" and together with the shares to which they are attached the "ABSA" and with the OC the "OCABSA"), for a maximum total amount of €28.8 million (€30 million nominal value). The extraordinary shareholders meeting of the Company held on May 23, 2022 approved the implementation of this financing line.

Terms of the operation

By using the delegation granted by the extraordinary shareholders meeting on May 23, 2022, Genomic Vision's Executive Board decided, on June 23, 2023, to issue 2,000,000 convertible bonds with warrants (OCABSA) with a nominal value of €2 million for the benefit of Winance (the "Investor") for a total net amount of €1.92 million, as well as 525,000 bonds convertible into shares delivered in payment of the second quarter of the Investor's commitment fee. The OCABSA were paid up in several installments, the last part of which was paid on June 23, 2023.

The gross proceeds of the transaction will therefore be €2 million and the net proceeds €1.92 million.

The main terms of this financing program structured in 15 tranches of OCABSA totaling €28.8 million are described in the prospectus approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on May 20, 2022 under no. 22-170, consisting of the universal registration document filed on April 14, 2022 under number D.22-0293, the amendment to the universal registration document filed on May 20, 2022 under number D.22-0293-A01, a transaction note and a summary, available at the Company's registered office (80-84 Rue des Meuniers, 92220 Bagneux), on the Company's website (www.genomicvision.com) and on that of the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

The company also confirms its intention to pursue its investments program in order to achieve its strategic plan and will therefore proceed shortly with the drawing of a new tranche of financing by issuing 2,000,000 convertible notes with warrants (OCABSA) which will be subscribed by the Investor subject to the fulfillment of the conditions provided for in the financing program.

Upcoming financial publications

2023 half-year results: Thursday, June 29, 2023 (pre-market)

Q3 2023 Revenue: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company that develops products and services for the highly accurate characterization of genome modifications. We deliver high-quality integrated genomic analysis solutions to improve quality control and bioproduction standards of advanced gene therapies at scale. Based on molecular combing technology and artificial intelligence, The Company provides robust quantitative measurements needed for high confidence characterization of transformed cell lines and prediction of cell line performance, in particular in the context of the biomanufacturing processes of cell and gene therapies. Genomic Vision's molecular combing technology has further applications in drug development of agents targeting DNA replication and damage response mechanisms, visualizing DNA replication kinetics and telomere length maintenance. Genomic Vision, based near Paris in Bagneux, is a public company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

Member of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable indexes

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on April 28, 2023 under number D.23-0383, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

Genomic Vision has set up a financing line in the form of convertible notes with warrants (OCABSA) with its Financing partner.

The shares resulting from the conversion or exercise of the aforementioned securities will, in general, be sold on the market, which could create downward pressure on the share price as well as a dilution.

Shareholders could therefore suffer a loss of their invested capital due to a significant decrease in the value of the company's shares. The company has carried out several dilutive financing operations, and investors are advised to be very careful before making a decision to invest in the company's securities.

